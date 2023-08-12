Cormark Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Cormark reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. Cormark has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GOLD. Laurentian decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.97.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.91 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,911 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $12,361,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 17,572 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,242,106 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $54,889,000 after buying an additional 838,417 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,035,714 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $745,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 116,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently -1,000.00%.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.