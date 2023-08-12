KeyCorp Weighs in on First Solar, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for First Solar in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the solar cell manufacturer will earn $2.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.49. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $7.59 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FSLR. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $334.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $222.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.62.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $204.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.32 and a beta of 1.37. First Solar has a 52 week low of $111.20 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.11.

In other news, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total transaction of $2,185,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total transaction of $2,185,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total transaction of $289,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,090 shares of company stock valued at $14,829,377. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,989 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

