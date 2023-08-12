Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for MRC Global Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of MRC Global in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for MRC Global’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MRC Global’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.
MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). MRC Global had a return on equity of 34.08% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE MRC opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $760.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $13.90.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in MRC Global by 542.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000.
MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.
