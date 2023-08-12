Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for NewAmsterdam Pharma Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:NAMS)

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.48). The consensus estimate for NewAmsterdam Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.92) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for NewAmsterdam Pharma’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.86. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $32.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter worth $64,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the second quarter worth $119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter worth $249,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the second quarter worth $297,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,929.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

