Capital One Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) – Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of MRO opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.37.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,213,856,000 after buying an additional 392,821 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,618,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $422,150,000 after buying an additional 775,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,822,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $400,698,000 after buying an additional 421,238 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,650,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $337,247,000 after buying an additional 119,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,680,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $231,949,000 after purchasing an additional 111,336 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.