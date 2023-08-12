Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Issued By William Blair

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Merus in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.87). The consensus estimate for Merus’ current full-year earnings is ($2.98) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Merus’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.24) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.63) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.64) EPS.

Get Merus alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRUS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Merus from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Securities upped their target price on shares of Merus from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Merus from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Merus Stock Performance

Merus stock opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.80. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.33.

Institutional Trading of Merus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VR Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Merus by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,726,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,451,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Merus by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Merus by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,185,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,223,000 after acquiring an additional 584,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merus by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.