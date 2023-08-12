Comparing Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) & Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) and Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and Heron Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals $4.74 million 190.55 -$163.92 million ($3.41) -4.84 Heron Therapeutics $107.67 million 1.80 -$182.02 million ($1.37) -1.18

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Heron Therapeutics. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heron Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Heron Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and Heron Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 163.40%. Heron Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.83, indicating a potential upside of 321.81%. Given Heron Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heron Therapeutics is more favorable than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heron Therapeutics has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and Heron Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals -3,804.10% -61.19% -54.72% Heron Therapeutics -132.57% -21,127.62% -61.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Heron Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Heron Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Heron Therapeutics beats Crinetics Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs). It is also developing CRN04777, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN04894, an oral adrenocorticotrophic hormone antagonist that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Cushing's and congenital adrenal hyperplasia diseases. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Heron Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for acute care and oncology patients. Its product portfolio includes SUSTOL, CINVANTI, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.