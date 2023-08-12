California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Receives $60.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRC. StockNews.com began coverage on California Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on California Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet raised California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on California Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on California Resources from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get California Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Resources

California Resources Stock Up 2.3 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in California Resources by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in California Resources by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,572,000 after buying an additional 130,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in California Resources by 508.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,262,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,819 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $10,636,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in California Resources by 14.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $56.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. California Resources has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $56.71.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.33). California Resources had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that California Resources will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. California Resources’s payout ratio is 9.32%.

California Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.