Analysts Set Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target at $10.14

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $9.77 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.18). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 35,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $341,766.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,846.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $437,758.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 35,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $341,766.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,162 shares in the company, valued at $964,846.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,848 shares of company stock worth $799,176 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 175,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 75,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. 49.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

