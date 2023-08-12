California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Receives $60.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

CRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on California Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on California Resources from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on California Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on California Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

CRC stock opened at $56.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.18. California Resources has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $56.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.49.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.59 million. California Resources had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 21.97%. California Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that California Resources will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in California Resources by 98.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,706,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $530,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815,039 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in California Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,020,000 after purchasing an additional 80,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in California Resources by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $135,360,000 after purchasing an additional 217,606 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its stake in California Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,498,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in California Resources by 20.0% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,500,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

