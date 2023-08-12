Contrasting Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) and HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF)

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) and HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Haverty Furniture Companies and HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haverty Furniture Companies $986.10 million 0.55 $89.36 million $4.29 7.82 HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Haverty Furniture Companies has higher revenue and earnings than HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haverty Furniture Companies 0 0 1 0 3.00 HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Haverty Furniture Companies and HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Haverty Furniture Companies presently has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.17%. Given Haverty Furniture Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Haverty Furniture Companies is more favorable than HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.9% of Haverty Furniture Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Haverty Furniture Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Haverty Furniture Companies and HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haverty Furniture Companies 7.35% 24.67% 10.95% HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Haverty Furniture Companies beats HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name. The company sells home furnishings through its retail stores, as well as through its website. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants. The company also provides a range of construction materials and tools stocked and supply services, as well as professional advice for various product ranges and lines of trade, including shell construction and roofing; interior fittings and facades; and civil engineering, and garden and landscape construction materials for construction, conversion, or refurbishment projects. In addition, it develops and rents retail real estate properties. It also operates HORNBACH online stores. The company was founded in 1877 and is based in Bornheim, Germany.

