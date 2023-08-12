Cochlear (CHEOY) & The Competition Head to Head Review

Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) is one of 128 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical Devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Cochlear to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cochlear and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cochlear N/A N/A 92.45 Cochlear Competitors $1.18 billion $122.77 million 89.56

Cochlear’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cochlear. Cochlear is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Profitability

Cochlear pays an annual dividend of $0.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cochlear pays out 110.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Medical Devices” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 364.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Cochlear and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cochlear N/A N/A N/A Cochlear Competitors -48.70% -50.07% -12.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Cochlear shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.5% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cochlear and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cochlear 0 3 0 0 2.00 Cochlear Competitors 214 969 1278 49 2.46

As a group, “Medical Devices” companies have a potential upside of 83.62%. Given Cochlear’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cochlear has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Cochlear rivals beat Cochlear on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

