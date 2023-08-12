Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Arcus Biosciences in a report released on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will earn ($1.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.15). The consensus estimate for Arcus Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($4.30) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.61) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.69) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.71) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RCUS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of RCUS opened at $18.21 on Thursday. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $36.13. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.26.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.81 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 235.99% and a negative return on equity of 45.51%. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.93) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,496,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 726.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,149,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,936,000 after purchasing an additional 749,972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 727,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $911,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 336,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. acquired 1,010,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.26 per share, with a total value of $19,452,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,823,029 shares in the company, valued at $285,491,538.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 45,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $911,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 336,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,815,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,917. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

