Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Primoris Services Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) – KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Primoris Services in a report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Primoris Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.30. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PRIM has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $34.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average is $27.34. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $34.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primoris Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primoris Services news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $136,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $136,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $603,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 275,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,297,249.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,615 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.39%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

