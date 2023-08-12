Brokers Set Expectations for Passage Bio, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Passage Bio in a report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.51). The consensus estimate for Passage Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.94) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Passage Bio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Passage Bio from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Passage Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Passage Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:PASG opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07. Passage Bio has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.25.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Passage Bio

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Passage Bio by 9,044.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Passage Bio by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Passage Bio by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 14,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Passage Bio

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 617,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $518,600.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,458,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,396.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.