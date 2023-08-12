DA Davidson Weighs in on Quanta Services, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quanta Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Quanta Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ FY2023 earnings at $6.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.78 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PWR. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $186.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.91.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PWR opened at $200.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $123.25 and a 52-week high of $206.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.91 and its 200-day moving average is $173.81.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $1,438,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,460.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $1,438,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,460.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,055,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,956,000 after purchasing an additional 501,131 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,934,000 after purchasing an additional 771,861 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 19.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $817,416,000 after acquiring an additional 806,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after acquiring an additional 20,702 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

