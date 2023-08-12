Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Pharvaris in a report issued on Monday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.73). The consensus estimate for Pharvaris’ current full-year earnings is ($2.55) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Pharvaris’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.67) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.35) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHVS opened at $18.56 on Thursday. Pharvaris has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 1,054.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19,085 shares during the last quarter.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

