HC Wainwright Comments on Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.30). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ocular Therapeutix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Ocular Therapeutix Trading Up 11.5 %

OCUL stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.23. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $7.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.