Analysts Set Expectations for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Intellia Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.21) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.20). The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.59) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.85) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.10) EPS.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.08 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.64% and a negative net margin of 854.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $148.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.84. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $69.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,837,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,631,000 after purchasing an additional 416,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,054,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,481,000 after purchasing an additional 706,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,305,000 after buying an additional 108,041 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,394,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,434,000 after purchasing an additional 281,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after purchasing an additional 746,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $73,373.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,271.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,492 shares of company stock valued at $324,174. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

