Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Boosted by Analyst

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Squarespace in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Squarespace’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Squarespace’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SQSP. Citigroup upgraded shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.08.

Squarespace Price Performance

Shares of SQSP stock opened at $31.52 on Thursday. Squarespace has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.94.

Insider Transactions at Squarespace

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 34,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $1,039,997.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,895,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,506,175.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 34,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $1,039,997.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,895,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,506,175.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Gubbay sold 10,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $305,846.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,239 shares in the company, valued at $762,470.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,312 shares of company stock worth $9,029,230 in the last 90 days. 47.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Squarespace

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQSP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 152.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 932,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,411,000 after acquiring an additional 563,600 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 37.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 38.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,117,000 after purchasing an additional 956,920 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 57.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 167.0% during the second quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 69,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 43,775 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

