Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for PHX Energy Services Corp. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for PHX Energy Services in a report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for PHX Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for PHX Energy Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of PHX Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital raised shares of PHX Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

TSE PHX opened at C$7.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.15. The stock has a market cap of C$390.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.31. PHX Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$5.58 and a 12 month high of C$8.93.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.10. PHX Energy Services had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The business had revenue of C$166.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$165.35 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. PHX Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

