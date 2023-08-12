Element Fleet Management Corp. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Element Fleet Management in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Element Fleet Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.38.

Shares of TSE EFN opened at C$21.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of C$15.61 and a 12 month high of C$21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.18, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.38.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.04. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of C$303.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$289.00 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

