Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Intact Financial Co. Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Intact Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.24 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.22. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $12.18 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IFC. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$224.00 to C$221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$207.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$219.67.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

TSE:IFC opened at C$200.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$197.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$197.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29. The company has a market cap of C$35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$182.01 and a twelve month high of C$209.57.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.94 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$5.33 billion for the quarter. Intact Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.51%.

Intact Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

