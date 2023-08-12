Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $34.89 Per Share (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Free Report) – National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fairfax Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $34.89 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $50.82. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $174.61 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $70.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $209.05 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $48.24 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FFH. CIBC raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,350.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$875.00 to C$980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1,367.50.

Fairfax Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FFH opened at C$1,128.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.80. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of C$612.00 and a 12 month high of C$1,146.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1,007.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$945.45. The firm has a market cap of C$26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$66.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$57.39 by C$9.39. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of C$8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.08 billion.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric Salsberg sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$988.09, for a total transaction of C$494,042.50. Insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

