HC Wainwright Weighs in on Cassava Sciences, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Cassava Sciences in a report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.90) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.71). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cassava Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.27) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.
Cassava Sciences Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of SAVA opened at $17.92 on Thursday. Cassava Sciences has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $51.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of -0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cassava Sciences
Cassava Sciences Company Profile
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
