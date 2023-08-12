HC Wainwright Weighs in on Cassava Sciences, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Cassava Sciences in a report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.90) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.71). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cassava Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.27) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Shares of SAVA opened at $17.92 on Thursday. Cassava Sciences has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $51.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of -0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,746,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,354,000 after buying an additional 124,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,109,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,235,000 after buying an additional 62,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,542,000 after buying an additional 64,903 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,697,000 after buying an additional 44,350 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after buying an additional 10,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.01% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

