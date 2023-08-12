KeyCorp Comments on Sterling Infrastructure, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Sterling Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sterling Infrastructure’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $52.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of STRL opened at $80.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. Sterling Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $82.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In related news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $5,207,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,164,237.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $5,207,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,023 shares in the company, valued at $14,164,237.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $106,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,566.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Infrastructure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

