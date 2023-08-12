Capital One Financial Weighs in on Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $7.48 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NOG. TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:NOG opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.04. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $42.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.98.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $476.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.01 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 55.68%. Northern Oil and Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.38%.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 110,291 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $4,624,501.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,088,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $878,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,923,580.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bahram Akradi sold 110,291 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $4,624,501.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,088,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,791 shares of company stock valued at $5,906,692. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 259.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.