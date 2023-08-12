Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, August 14th

Shares of Heyu Biological Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:HYBT – Free Report) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 14th.
Heyu Biological Technology Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HYBT opened at $0.20 on Friday. Heyu Biological Technology has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13.
Heyu Biological Technology Company Profile
