HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.53) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.93) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of ABOS opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $292.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of -1.24. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $11.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Acumen Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,161,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999,997.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,043,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,084,637.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABOS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after buying an additional 721,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,234,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 679,798 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 665,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 130,224 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 530,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 277,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 501,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 20,555 shares in the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

Featured Articles

