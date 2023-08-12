Teradata (NYSE:TDC) PT Lowered to $46.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradata from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised Teradata from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.09 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Teradata

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,116,853. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,116,853. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $1,498,263.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,177.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Teradata by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

