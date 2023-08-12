Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Barclays

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPR. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.92.

SPR stock opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $38.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.32.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,393 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 58.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,240,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,014 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,597,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,680,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,191,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

