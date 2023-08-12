Credit Suisse Group Increases CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $63.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CRSP. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.71.

CRSP stock opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $38.94 and a 1-year high of $80.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.62.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $1.15. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,133,019.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 921,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,742,000 after acquiring an additional 74,383 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 352.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 126,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after buying an additional 98,770 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,027,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 85,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 8,063 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

