Credit Suisse Group Cuts Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Price Target to $26.00

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CCRN. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39. The company has a market cap of $823.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $40.12.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.70 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

