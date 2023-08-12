BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) PT Raised to $75.00 at Barclays

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BWXT. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.17.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $73.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.84. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $49.13 and a 52 week high of $76.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.02.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $612.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.25 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 35.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

