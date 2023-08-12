Credit Suisse Group Trims Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Target Price to $82.00

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cabot from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Cabot from $111.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.75.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $71.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.29. Cabot has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $83.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.40 and its 200 day moving average is $72.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cabot will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Cabot by 27.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,635,000 after acquiring an additional 269,297 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 8.1% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 97,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Cabot in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 4.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

