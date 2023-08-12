Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) PT Lowered to $13.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.78.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $37.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $834.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.12.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $102.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Beyond Meat by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Beyond Meat by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Beyond Meat by 12.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Beyond Meat by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.