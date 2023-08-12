BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Down 3.7% on Analyst Downgrade

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $23.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. BioLife Solutions traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.62. Approximately 154,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 322,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.
BLFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens cut their price target on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 5.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 56.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.6% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $527.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.63.
BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.17). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 51.20%. The business had revenue of $37.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.
