Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Up 6.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.5% on Thursday after Citigroup upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup now has a $48.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $51.00. Mirati Therapeutics traded as high as $39.71 and last traded at $39.42. Approximately 2,567,765 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 1,137,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

MRTX has been the topic of several other reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.08.

In other news, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $172,217.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $28,034.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,530.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $172,217.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,528.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4,723.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.02.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.23) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.17 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.37% and a negative net margin of 2,709.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

