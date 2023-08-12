Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Down 8.4% on Insider Selling

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) dropped 8.4% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 2,418,159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,086,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

Specifically, Director Blake Borgeson sold 17,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $198,313.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,469,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,360,903.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, insider Shafique Virani sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,407.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 17,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $198,313.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,469,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,360,903.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,058 shares of company stock worth $4,357,972 in the last quarter. 19.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RXRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 159,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 51,119 shares in the last quarter. Kinnevik AB publ bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,005,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,135,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,654,000 after acquiring an additional 314,680 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

