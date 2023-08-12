Head to Head Contrast: TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) and True Nature (OTCMKTS:TNTY)

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Free Report) and True Nature (OTCMKTS:TNTY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TESSCO Technologies and True Nature’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TESSCO Technologies -0.96% -5.99% -2.02% True Nature N/A N/A -13,987.90%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.8% of TESSCO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of TESSCO Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of True Nature shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TESSCO Technologies $452.07 million 0.18 -$4.35 million ($0.47) -19.13 True Nature N/A N/A -$3.88 million N/A N/A

This table compares TESSCO Technologies and True Nature’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

True Nature has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TESSCO Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

TESSCO Technologies has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, True Nature has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TESSCO Technologies and True Nature, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TESSCO Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 True Nature 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

True Nature beats TESSCO Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated engages in manufacture and distribution of technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems. It also provides network systems products, such as fixed and mobile broadband radio equipment, wireless networking filtering and distributed antenna systems, two-way radios, and security and surveillance products. In addition, the company offers installation, test, and maintenance products comprising analysis equipment; and various frequency, voltage, and power-measuring devices, as well as tools, hardware, GPS and safety products, and replacement and component parts and supplies to install, tune, and maintain wireless communications equipment. The company sells its products to carrier and public network operators, tower owners, program managers, contractors and integrators, private system operators, federal governments, state and local governments, manufacturers, national solutions providers, and value-added resellers under the Ventev brand. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

About True Nature

True Nature Holding, Inc. focuses on engaging in compounding pharmacy activities direct to consumers, doctors, and veterinary professionals. It also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry. The company is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

