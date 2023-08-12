Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for TransAlta Co. Raised by Atb Cap Markets (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for TransAlta in a report issued on Monday, August 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TransAlta’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

TransAlta Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $10.24 on Thursday. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. TransAlta had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAlta

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Stories

