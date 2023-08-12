Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives $10.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on LPRO. Raymond James upped their price target on Open Lending from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Open Lending from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Open Lending from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.24, a quick ratio of 16.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Open Lending has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.86. The stock has a market cap of $997.78 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Open Lending had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $38.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $517,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,629,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,190,746.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Open Lending news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $517,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,629,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,190,746.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shubhi Suryaji Rao sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $47,110.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,686.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,111 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Open Lending by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 17,184,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,980,000 after purchasing an additional 137,563 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,690,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,611,000 after acquiring an additional 603,411 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 11.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,297,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,366 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,887,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,970,000 after acquiring an additional 838,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,182,000 after acquiring an additional 807,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

