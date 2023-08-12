Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Reduced by Analyst

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Zoetis in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Zoetis’ current full-year earnings is $5.43 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Zoetis’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.99 EPS.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.00.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $190.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $87.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $194.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

