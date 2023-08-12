Research Analysts Set Expectations for Vishay Precision Group, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vishay Precision Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $90.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of VPG stock opened at $36.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.02. Vishay Precision Group has a twelve month low of $29.52 and a twelve month high of $45.69. The company has a market capitalization of $496.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the first quarter worth $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 500.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $412,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 477,292 shares in the company, valued at $16,423,617.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

