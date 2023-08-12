Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Raised by Analyst

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Tango Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.41). The consensus estimate for Tango Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.25) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 317.04% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $7.51 on Thursday. Tango Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

