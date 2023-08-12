Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSNDF) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of TerrAscend in a research note issued on Monday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for TerrAscend’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for TerrAscend’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). TerrAscend had a negative net margin of 125.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $69.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.53 million.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of TerrAscend from C$4.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, July 31st.

TSNDF stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TerrAscend has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.50.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

