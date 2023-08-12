Critical Comparison: GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) & BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) and GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BJ’s Restaurants and GEN Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BJ’s Restaurants 1 4 6 0 2.45 GEN Restaurant Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus target price of $37.64, suggesting a potential upside of 11.65%. GEN Restaurant Group has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.73%. Given GEN Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GEN Restaurant Group is more favorable than BJ’s Restaurants.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJ’s Restaurants 1.32% 3.89% 1.31% GEN Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BJ’s Restaurants and GEN Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares BJ’s Restaurants and GEN Restaurant Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BJ’s Restaurants $1.35 billion 0.59 $4.08 million $0.75 44.95 GEN Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BJ’s Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than GEN Restaurant Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.2% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BJ’s Restaurants beats GEN Restaurant Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

About GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

