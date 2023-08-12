Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Head to Head Contrast

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vital Energy and Permianville Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Energy 1 1 2 0 2.25 Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vital Energy presently has a consensus price target of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.89%. Given Vital Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vital Energy is more favorable than Permianville Royalty Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

81.9% of Vital Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Vital Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vital Energy and Permianville Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Energy $1.92 billion 0.55 $631.51 million $50.40 1.13 Permianville Royalty Trust $62.15 million 1.59 $13.48 million $0.45 6.67

Vital Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Permianville Royalty Trust. Vital Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Permianville Royalty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Vital Energy has a beta of 3.36, meaning that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permianville Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vital Energy and Permianville Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Energy 57.79% 24.29% 9.76% Permianville Royalty Trust 23.62% 24.45% 24.45%

Summary

Vital Energy beats Permianville Royalty Trust on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc. in January 2023. Vital Energy, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders. The company was founded in May 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

