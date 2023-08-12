Reviewing Corebridge Financial (CRBG) & The Competition

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Corebridge Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.6% of Corebridge Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Corebridge Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Corebridge Financial and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corebridge Financial 0 4 9 0 2.69 Corebridge Financial Competitors 317 1999 1857 70 2.40

Earnings and Valuation

Corebridge Financial currently has a consensus price target of $23.75, indicating a potential upside of 29.68%. As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 196.86%. Given Corebridge Financial’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corebridge Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Corebridge Financial and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Corebridge Financial $18.02 billion $8.15 billion 5.65 Corebridge Financial Competitors $20.06 billion $1.24 billion 19.32

Corebridge Financial’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Corebridge Financial. Corebridge Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Corebridge Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corebridge Financial 9.99% 21.70% 0.62% Corebridge Financial Competitors 5.66% 9.14% 0.94%

Dividends

Corebridge Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Corebridge Financial pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Life insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 32.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Corebridge Financial is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc. provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds. The Group Retirement segment offers record-keeping services, plan administration and compliance services, and financial planning and advisory solutions to employer-defined contribution plans and their participants, as well as proprietary and non-proprietary annuities, advisory services, and brokerage products. The Life Insurance segment offers term life and universal life insurance in the United States, as well as issues individual life, whole life, and group life insurance in the United Kingdom; and distributes medical insurance in Ireland. The Institutional Markets segment provides stable value wraps, structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities, corporate and bank owned life insurance, private placement variable universal life and annuities products, and guaranteed investment contracts. The company was formerly known as SAFG Retirement Services, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Corebridge Financial, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of American International Group, Inc.

