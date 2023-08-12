Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,226 ($15.67).
Several research analysts recently commented on DNLM shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.61) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dunelm Group to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,300 ($16.61) to GBX 1,000 ($12.78) in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,240 ($15.85) to GBX 1,330 ($17.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.
